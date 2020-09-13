BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.20. 18,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

