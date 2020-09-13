BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BLW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 81,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $336,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

