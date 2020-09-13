Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BIT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.31. 98,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,932. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

