Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MUH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,331. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

