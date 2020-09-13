Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 11,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,862. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

