Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. 31,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,120. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.