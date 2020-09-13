BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has decreased its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BSE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,810. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

