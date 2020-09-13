Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BQH)

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BQH remained flat at $$15.84 during trading on Friday. 1,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

