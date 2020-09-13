Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,181. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

