BlackRock Resources and Commodities Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 238,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

