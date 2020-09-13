BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 30th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. 256,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,210. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $575.94 million, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.