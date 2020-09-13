Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,153 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $54,803,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.