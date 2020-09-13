Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $381,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

