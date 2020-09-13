Bluefin Trading LLC Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.21. 1,899,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,097. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $230.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

