Bluefin Trading LLC Takes Position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of MSG Entertainment stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 150,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,721. MSG Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79.

About MSG Entertainment

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

