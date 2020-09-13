BMO Capital Markets Boosts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $29.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.08.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

