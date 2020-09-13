BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $228.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.72. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

