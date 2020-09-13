Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.54.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE:BYD opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 379.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.