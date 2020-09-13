Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $2,034,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.80 and a 200 day moving average of $289.96. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,074 shares of company stock valued at $247,102,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

