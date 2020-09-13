Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $757.48 Million

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $757.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.50 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,166. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Insiders sold a total of 38,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $135,898,000 after buying an additional 1,356,816 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after buying an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after buying an additional 663,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after buying an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after buying an additional 541,440 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

