Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. 792,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,190. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

