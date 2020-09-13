Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Target reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $147.65. 2,335,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

