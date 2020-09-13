Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.96. 1,901,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

