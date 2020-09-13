Brokerages Expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Visa reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

V stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.68. 7,438,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.70. The company has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit