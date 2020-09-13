Brokerages Expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Visa reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

V stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.68. 7,438,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.70. The company has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

