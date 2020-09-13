Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.07.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511,373 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284,687 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,719 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

