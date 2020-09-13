California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 16,594 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $93,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,559,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,709,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

USB traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 6,325,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

