California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,180 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $119,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,830 shares of company stock valued at $30,439,933 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $702.54. The stock had a trading volume of 433,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,521. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $699.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.52.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

