California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,727 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Equinix worth $111,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,615 shares of company stock worth $5,183,975. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.30.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $747.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,395. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.18. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $805.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

