California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,463 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Global Payments worth $89,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highside Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,968,000 after acquiring an additional 167,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.27. 1,116,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,570. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

