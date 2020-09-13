California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 435,262 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,262 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile Us worth $103,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

