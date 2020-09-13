California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $109,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,756,000 after purchasing an additional 124,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,324,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,871,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

