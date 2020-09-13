California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $79,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 118.5% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 303.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 253,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,750. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $219.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

