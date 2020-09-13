California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Square worth $68,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.45. 8,410,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,466,632. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $170.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,583 shares of company stock worth $36,198,971. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

