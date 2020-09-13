California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $77,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 60.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.69. The stock had a trading volume of 851,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

