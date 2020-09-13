California State Teachers Retirement System Has $101.63 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Chubb worth $101,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

