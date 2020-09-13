California State Teachers Retirement System Has $110.72 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 281,224 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $110,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,635 shares of company stock valued at $41,841,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.34. 54,680,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,918,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

