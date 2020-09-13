California State Teachers Retirement System Has $73.53 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of AON worth $73,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 229.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 30.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in AON by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AON by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.54. 1,189,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

