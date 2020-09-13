California State Teachers Retirement System Has $76.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $76,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.39. 3,085,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.97.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

