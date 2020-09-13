California State Teachers Retirement System Has $87.38 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,425 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $87,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $144,139,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $126,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

BSX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,142,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,739. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

