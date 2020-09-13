California State Teachers Retirement System Has $89.87 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Ecolab worth $89,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 42.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,285. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.02, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.69.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

