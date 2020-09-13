California State Teachers Retirement System Has $90.54 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $90,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,686. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

