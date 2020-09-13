California State Teachers Retirement System Has $90.59 Million Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,875 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $90,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $129,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,935.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,958 shares of company stock worth $4,442,401. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,198. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

