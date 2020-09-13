California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Stryker worth $111,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stryker by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $202.02. 1,115,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,265. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.