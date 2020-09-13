California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,020,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of General Electric worth $109,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in General Electric by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,924 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,765,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,096,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

