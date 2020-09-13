California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,361 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Humana worth $96,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.36. The stock had a trading volume of 731,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $431.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

