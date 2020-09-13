California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,677 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Centene worth $65,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. 2,431,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,981. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,859. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

