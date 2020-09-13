California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $87,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.64.

SHW stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $708.74. 473,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $712.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $662.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

