California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,544 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Moody’s worth $81,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 93.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 124.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,629. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.03 and its 200-day moving average is $259.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

