California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,027 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Becton Dickinson and worth $114,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.78. 1,171,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,142. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

