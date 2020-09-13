California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,270 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Eaton worth $74,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $106.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

